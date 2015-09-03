Kingsbarns

St. Andrews, Scotland

Co-host of the PGA European Tour's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, this 1999 Kyle Phillips design 15 miles from the Old Course boasts the respect of links fans everywhere, who relish such holes as the 606-yard, par-5 12th, which arcs around the bay and the 212-yard, par-3 15th that demands a carry over the sea. The seamless melding of flat farmland and Old World links contours has earned the respect of even the toughest course critics.