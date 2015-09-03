Kerikeri, New Zealand

Kauri Cliffs has been overshadowed in recent years by its younger sibling, the Tom Doak-designed Cape Kidnappers, but for sheer scenery and variety, it easily holds its own. Fifteen holes either play alongside the Pacific Ocean or overlook it and what’s astonishing is the utter lack of development. On the back nine especially, you’re greeted with stunning vistas of the Bay of Islands, a series of small, jagged rocky outposts that pop out of the water and lend texture and definition. A recent Rees Jones renovation has improved the par-3 fifth, transforming it from a long uphill hole to a lovely drop-shot test.