Edina, Minn.

Today’s Interlachen is a Donald Ross design from 1921 that retains its flavor, even after several tweaks. Situated in a leafy suburb of Minneapolis, Interlachen achieved early renown as venue for the 1930 U.S. Open, won by Bobby Jones in his Grand Slam year. Not quite long enough these days to test the big bashers, its small ridges, cunningly placed bunkers and vexing greens have provided sufficient challenge at the 1993 Walker Cup, 2002 Solheim Cup and at the 2008 U.S. Women’s Open, won by Inbee Park.