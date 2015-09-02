Hirono Golf Club

Kobe, Japan

The Japanese had never seen the kind of deep, strategically placed bunkers that architect C.H. Alison introduced to Hirono in the early 1930s, so that similar traps built on any course since are known as "Alisons." Jack Nicklaus ignored all of the cleverly placed "Alisons" on Hirono's dogleg-left, 565-yard, par-5 15th during a 1963 exhibition match to reach the green in two blows, a hitherto unprecedented feat. Originally, the course bore a heathland look, akin to London greats designed by Alison's partner, H.S. Colt, but heavy tree planting changed Hirono's character over the years.