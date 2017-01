Chaska, Minn.

The 1970 U.S. Open version of Hazeltine that Dave Hill excoriated is mostly a distant memory, now that Rees Jones has twice altered his father’s original design. Host to the 1991 U.S. Open, won by Payne Stewart and to the 2002 and 2009 PGA Championships, Hazeltine will also be home to the 2016 Ryder Cup, where exciting challenges such as the 396-yard, watery par-4 16th will tempt and test the best.