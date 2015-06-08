Harbour Town Reopens a Month After Devastating Hurricane

A month after Hurricane Matthew walloped the Carolinas, the cleanup is nearly complete, as evidenced by the re-opening of Harbour Town Golf Links on Wednesday.

The fabled Pete Dye/Jack Nicklaus creation that has played host to the PGA Tour's RBC Heritage event since 1969 joins its Sea Pines siblings Heron Point and Atlantic Dunes in welcoming golfers back to Hilton Head Island, S.C.

As reported in the Island Packet, more than two dozen courses in the region have reopened, with several more expected to follow suit this weekend.

In terms of symbolic significance, however, it was critical for Harbour Town to re-emerge. The siren call to Hilton Head has long been the foundation of any Lowcountry golf trip, mostly thanks to TV beauty shots of live oaks, lagoons, marinas and, of course, the iconic candy cane-striped lighthouse.

If you've been waiting for any excuse to play Harbour Town, or any of Hilton Head's other stellar tracks, including Davis Love's newly redesigned Atlantic Dunes, now is a great time to make it happen. A boost for the local economy—and another check mark on your golf course bucket list—are two great reasons to go.