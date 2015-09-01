Menu Close
Courses & Travel

So You Want to Build a Golf Course? Gil Hanse Explains the Basics

Photo: Getty Images // Scott Halleran

Gil Hanse earned the bid to design the Olympic Golf Course in Brazil over the likes of Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Greg Norman.

by Sean Zak
Posted: Sat Nov. 26, 2016
Install App

It takes a lot to beat Jack Nicklaus in the golf world, but that’s exactly what Gil Hanse did in earning the right to design the Olympic Golf Course for the Rio Olympics.

What has he done since? Just continued to stay busy in renovating courses like Winged Foot, Merion and LA Country Club while also building courses at Florida’s Streamsong Resort and Oregon’s Bandon Dunes.

Hanse joined the GOLF.com Podcast this week and detailed everything you didn’t know about designing a golf course, from start to finish. Hanse shares his thoughts on the Olympian reaction to his course, what his goals are with each course and why he’s a bit of a history nut.

Check out the podcast below.

