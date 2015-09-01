Pittsburgh, Pa.

A 1925 Seth Raynor design, Fox Chapel has always lagged in the shadow of its neighbor, Oakmont. However, after hosting three Champions Tour majors, it stands on its own, with Tom Lehman calling it one of the three best courses the tour plays. The course features the usual assortment of classic template holes, from a Redan (the par-3 6th), a Biarritz (the par-3 17th), a Punch Bowl (the par-5 2nd) and a Cape (the par-4 5th). Wildly contoured greens and 96 deep bunkers add further menace.