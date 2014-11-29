Maybe your compass points toward a 13-night voyage around the British Isles, with ports-of-call at Open Championship rota courses. Or perhaps you've set your sights on a seafaring swing around South Africa's Cape of Good Hope. When it comes to choosing from among the following four amazing golf cruises, it's about knowing what floats your boat.

Bordeaux Golf and Wine Cruise

SETS SAIL: Apr. 30–May 11, 2017; May 14–25, 2017

A region renowned for reds and whites offers world-class greens, as well. The Garonne and Dordogne rivers combine to shape your route, and the resplendent river cruiser AmaDoce serves as your ride on an excursion that blends tastings at Château Giscours with tee times at the Châteaux Course at Golf du Médoc. If Médoc rings a bell, it might be because the region is home to Château Lafite Rothschild, Château Latour and Château Margaux, a Hall-of-Fame wine lineup if there ever was one. Rounding out the cultural menu are enticing options like cooking classes and meals at Michelin-starred restaurants. Look for Life Master Bridge players to be on board, teaching classes on the card game, and for wine experts to enhance your experience. With tracks like Biarritz La Phare Golf Club and Golf d'Arcangues on the itinerary, consider asking for some golf tips as well. $8,695 per person for golfers; from $5,695 for non-golfers. Kalosgolf.com

Photo: Courtesy of Kalos Golf

Golf and the Caribbean by Mega-Yacht

SETS SAIL: Jan. 7–14, 2017; Feb. 4–11, 2017

You don't want to sail the Caribbean in a rush -- you want to sail the Caribbean in style. The SeaDream II ought to suffice on a cruise that starts and ends in St. Thomas, with delightful stops in the French West Indies and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands. A leisurely pace allows time for ample island exploration as well as three rounds of golf at the Greg Norman–designed Cuisinart Golf Club on Anguilla; the Nevis Four Seasons, a Robert Trent Jones, Jr. creation; and Royal St. Kitts, a Thomas McBroom redesign. As for the ship itself, it carries just over 100 passengers, nearly as many crew and one luxurious spa. From $5,049 (non-golfer discount: $1,450). Price includes dining, wines, an open bar and gratuities. Perrygolf.com

Photo: Courtesy of Perry Golf

South Africa Golf Cruise

SETS SAIL: Jan. 25–Feb. 7, 2017; Feb. 4–17, 2017

Golf has the Big Three. Kruger National Park has the Big Five (the lion, leopard, elephant, rhino and Cape buffalo), all of which you'll aim to see during your big-game drive through South Africa's fabled national park. The safari is just one of the diversions that pull you from the pleasures of the Silver Cloud, a ship nimble enough for rivers but grand enough to sail the open sea. An itinerary loaded with bucket-list layouts (Pinnacle Point, Leopard Creek, Presidents Cup venue Fancourt, World Top 100 Durban Country Club and more) leaves room for activities ranging from wine tasting tours to open Jeep rides through the 440,000-acre Addo Elephant National Park. Those pachyderms aren't the only ones who'll never forget. From $13,285 per person. Kalosgolf.com

VIP Deluxe Circle Hawaii Islands Cruise

SETS SAIL: Every Wednesday, year-round

Aloha! And welcome to Honolulu. From the airport, you'll be whisked to Turtle Bay Resort on Oahu's wild and woolly North Shore. During your three-day stay here, you'll enjoy unlimited golf on the property's Arnold Palmer and George Fazio courses. When it's time to go, a limo shuttles you to port, where the Norwegian Cruise Lines' luxurious Pride of America awaits. Your accommodations onboard: a butler-serviced presidential suite (unless you opt to upgrade to something even swankier). Your itinerary: a 10-day cruise around the Hawaiian Islands, with rounds at such sweet tracks as the Plantation Course at Kapalua and the Emerald course at Wailea, both on Maui; and the Ocean Course at Hokuala on Kauai. From $8,950 per person, per day, based on double occupancy. golfahoy.com