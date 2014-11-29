Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
The Best Courses You Can Play for Under $100
by Joe Passov
Click to read more
The Best Golf Courses You've Never Heard Of
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Architect Tom Doak Reviews Britain and Ireland's Top Tracks in New 'Confidential Guide'
by Joe Passov
Click to read more
The Best Courses Travelin' Joe Played in 2014
Click to read more
11 Worst Courses To Play When It’s Windy
Click to read more
Best New Courses of 2014
Click to read more
Famous Footsteps: Top 100 Tour Tracks You Can Play
Click to read more
Shadow Creek Takes Over the Top Spot on Travelin' Joe's Bucket List
by Joe Passov
Click to read more
The Fourth Annual Travelin' Joe Awards
Click to read more
Mysterious 13-Hole Sheep Ranch Course Near Bandon Dunes Is Old-Fashioned Fun
by Alan Bastable
Click to read more
Jack Nicklaus' TPC Cartagena at Karibana Has Colombia Excited
by Joe Passov
Click to read more
Mount Juliet Is One of Ireland’s Finest Parkland Courses
by Jessica Marksbury
Click to read more
Olympic Golf Is Best Bargain at 2016 Rio Games
by Alan Bastable
Click to read more
Jack Nicklaus delivers on Washington, D.C. newcomer Potomac Shores
by Joe Passov
Click to read more
Gil Hanse Has Another Gold-Medal Winner in Mississippi's Mossy Oak
by Joe Passov
Click to read more
Davis Love III's New Atlantic Dunes Is Better Than Ever
by Joe Passov
Courses and Travel

Four Amazing Golf Cruises That Could Be Your Trip of a Lifetime

Photo: Courtesy of Kalos Golf

The svelte Silver Cloud is capable of ocean lining or cruising upriver to the heart of great golf in South Africa.

by Josh Sens
Posted: Fri Dec. 30, 2016 Updated: Thu Jan. 5, 2017
Install App

Maybe your compass points toward a 13-night voyage around the British Isles, with ports-of-call at Open Championship rota courses. Or perhaps you've set your sights on a seafaring swing around South Africa's Cape of Good Hope. When it comes to choosing from among the following four amazing golf cruises, it's about knowing what floats your boat.

Bordeaux Golf and Wine Cruise

SETS SAIL: Apr. 30–May 11, 2017; May 14–25, 2017

A region renowned for reds and whites offers world-class greens, as well. The Garonne and Dordogne rivers combine to shape your route, and the resplendent river cruiser AmaDoce serves as your ride on an excursion that blends tastings at Château Giscours with tee times at the Châteaux Course at Golf du Médoc. If Médoc rings a bell, it might be because the region is home to Château Lafite Rothschild, Château Latour and Château Margaux, a Hall-of-Fame wine lineup if there ever was one. Rounding out the cultural menu are enticing options like cooking classes and meals at Michelin-starred restaurants. Look for Life Master Bridge players to be on board, teaching classes on the card game, and for wine experts to enhance your experience. With tracks like Biarritz La Phare Golf Club and Golf d'Arcangues on the itinerary, consider asking for some golf tips as well. $8,695 per person for golfers; from $5,695 for non-golfers. Kalosgolf.com

Photo:

A plush stateroom awaits after you imbibe Bordeaux’s intoxicating golf and wine.

Golf and the Caribbean by Mega-Yacht

SETS SAIL: Jan. 7–14, 2017; Feb. 4–11, 2017

You don't want to sail the Caribbean in a rush -- you want to sail the Caribbean in style. The SeaDream II ought to suffice on a cruise that starts and ends in St. Thomas, with delightful stops in the French West Indies and the U.S. and British Virgin Islands. A leisurely pace allows time for ample island exploration as well as three rounds of golf at the Greg Norman–designed Cuisinart Golf Club on Anguilla; the Nevis Four Seasons, a Robert Trent Jones, Jr. creation; and Royal St. Kitts, a Thomas McBroom redesign. As for the ship itself, it carries just over 100 passengers, nearly as many crew and one luxurious spa. From $5,049 (non-golfer discount: $1,450). Price includes dining, wines, an open bar and gratuities. Perrygolf.com

Photo:

Dining is a dream on the Caribbean

South Africa Golf Cruise

SETS SAIL: Jan. 25–Feb. 7, 2017; Feb. 4–17, 2017

Golf has the Big Three. Kruger National Park has the Big Five (the lion, leopard, elephant, rhino and Cape buffalo), all of which you'll aim to see during your big-game drive through South Africa's fabled national park. The safari is just one of the diversions that pull you from the pleasures of the Silver Cloud, a ship nimble enough for rivers but grand enough to sail the open sea. An itinerary loaded with bucket-list layouts (Pinnacle Point, Leopard Creek, Presidents Cup venue Fancourt, World Top 100 Durban Country Club and more) leaves room for activities ranging from wine tasting tours to open Jeep rides through the 440,000-acre Addo Elephant National Park. Those pachyderms aren't the only ones who'll never forget. From $13,285 per person. Kalosgolf.com

VIP Deluxe Circle Hawaii Islands Cruise

SETS SAIL: Every Wednesday, year-round

Aloha! And welcome to Honolulu. From the airport, you'll be whisked to Turtle Bay Resort on Oahu's wild and woolly North Shore. During your three-day stay here, you'll enjoy unlimited golf on the property's Arnold Palmer and George Fazio courses. When it's time to go, a limo shuttles you to port, where the Norwegian Cruise Lines' luxurious Pride of America awaits. Your accommodations onboard: a butler-serviced presidential suite (unless you opt to upgrade to something even swankier). Your itinerary: a 10-day cruise around the Hawaiian Islands, with rounds at such sweet tracks as the Plantation Course at Kapalua and the Emerald course at Wailea, both on Maui; and the Ocean Course at Hokuala on Kauai. From $8,950 per person, per day, based on double occupancy. golfahoy.com

Photo:

Even the ugliest shot can't blunt the beauty of Wailea Emerald.

 

More From the Web

More Courses and Travel

Load More