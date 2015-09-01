Essex County Club

Manchester-by-the-Sea, Mass.

Charm, intimacy and fiendishly contoured greens characterize one of Donald Ross’ early masterworks, a 1917 creation that unfolds over wonderfully rumpled terrain near the sea northeast of Boston. Its miniscule back-tee yardage of 6,401 yards strikes fear into no one. Instead, the course owes its stature to its superior mix of memorable holes, bunker variety and green sophistication. Lexi Thompson was one of the few who has solved the Essex putting riddles, posting a 4-0-1 record during the 2010 Curtis Cup.