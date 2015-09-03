Ellerston, New South Wales, Australia

Greg Norman has never been shy about professing his admiration for Alister MacKenzie’s design philosophy. At ultra-exclusive Ellerston, he and design partner Bob Harrison adapted MacKenzie strategies and bunker stylings on a rugged tract four hours northwest of Sydney, resulting in the one of the strongest, most option-laden tests in the Southern Hemisphere. Forced carries over ravines, greens set along ridge-tops and the influence of Pages Creek add to the challenge.