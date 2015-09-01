Chatham, Mass.

Architect Herbert Fowler of Walton Heath fame produced Eastward Ho! in 1922. It’s a lay-of-the-land, Cape Cod beauty that overlooks aptly named Pleasant Bay. Fescue-fringed holes tumble up and over small ridges, providing maximum variety and an Old World look. Restoration specialist Keith Foster and superintendent Frank Hancock recently teamed to yank out trees, expand greens, recover lost bunkers and firm up the course.