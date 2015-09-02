Durban Country Club

Durban, South Africa

Rumpled fairways, dune valleys, Indian Ocean breezes and serious history (Gary Player, Bobby Locke and Ernie Els have won multiple South African Opens here) make it a must-play. Located less than 100 meters from the Indian Ocean’s Golden Coastline, Durban is a 1922 design from Laurie Waters and George Waterman. Waters, a Scot who apprenticed under Old Tom Morris and later emigrated to South Africa, won four South African Opens, including the very first ever played, in 1903.