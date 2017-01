Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Not quite a links, but built on sand and next to the sea, Diamante is like golf in Ireland, only 30 degrees warmer. Gigantic sand dunes, Pacific Ocean panoramas and superb risk/reward variety are highlights, as well as unforgettable individual holes such as the par-3 second and par-5 17th. In February 2015, two seaside holes, the current 12th and 13th replaced inland predecessors.