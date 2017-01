Cruden Bay, Scotland

Drenched in quirky charm, this certified cult classic is a personal favorite of both Pete Dye and Tom Doak. Situated 23 miles north of Aberdeen and ranked 79th in the world, Cruden Bay offers one wild seaside hole after the next, including the head-scratching par-4 14th, with its funnel-shaped green and the stunning par-3 4th, which overlooks the Water of Cruden and the fishing village of Port Erroll.