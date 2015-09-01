The Creek Club

Locust Valley, N.Y.

Stretching less than 6,500 yards from the tips, this C.B. Macdonald/Seth Raynor collaboration is a layout that radiates enjoyment rather than frustration. Following a quiet opening quintet, the Creek explodes with the 465-yard, par-4 sixth, a stunning hole that starts with a panorama of Long Island Sound, then plunges downhill to a punchbowl green, one that is guarded by low mounds and by a gargantuan fronting bunker. From there, it’s a carnival of breeze-fueled tests that embrace trees, reed-edged marshes and Frost Creek, an inlet of the Sound and which gave the club its name.