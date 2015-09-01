Courses and Travel
Country Club of Fairfield
Fairfield, Conn.
Short on overall distance at 6,358 yards, but long on variety and fun, Fairfield illuminates its greatness through its scenery, on low-lying land adjacent to Long Island Sound and through its links-like shotmaking demands, due to its reliance on nature’s humps and bumps and to the ever-present breezes coming off the Sound. Seth Raynor and A.W. Tillinghast are the primary architects of this Golden Age great.
