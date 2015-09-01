Congressional (Blue)

Bethesda, Md.

Not far from the nation’s capital in suburban D.C., this Golden Age product has been revised and improved by Robert Trent Jones Sr. and later his son Rees. Now it is among the most respected tournament courses. Tree-lined and hilly, it’s best known for its long, downhill, par-4 closer with water short, left and long, and for its three U.S. Opens, most famously Ken Venturi’s 1964 win and most recently, Rory McIlroy’s dominant march in 2011.