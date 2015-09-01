Fort Worth, Texas

Annual site for the PGA Tour’s Crown Plaza Invitational, Colonial enjoys exalted status as host for the 1941 U.S. Open, the first ever held in the south. Known as “Hogan’s Alley,” as Ben Hogan won here five times, this well-treed, 1936 John Bredemus design also witnessed Annika Sorenstam’s appearance against the men in 2003. Perry Maxwell redesigned part of the course in 1940, notably the “Horrible Horseshoe” of holes 3, 4 and 5, where the Trinity River influences play.