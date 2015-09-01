Chicago Golf Club

Wheaton, Ill.

One of the five founding members of the United States Golf Association in 1894, Chicago Golf, as it's known, was also site of the nation's first 18-hole golf course, as well as the first to host the U.S. Open outside of the Northeast. Seth Raynor retooled his mentor C.B. Macdonald's course in 1923 and not much has changed since, as it serves up a parkland/prairie blend of classic British template holes that its designers favored.