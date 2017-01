Cherry Hills Village, Colo.

One of William Flynn’s only designs west of the Mississippi River has hosted three U.S. Opens, including one of the best ever, when Arnold Palmer charged from seven back to win in 1960. Amid Rocky Mountain backdrops, the main defense comes from the tough-to-read, sloping greens, solved only by Billy Horschel in 2014 when he captured the BMW during the FedEx playoffs.