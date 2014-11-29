Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
The Best Courses You Can Play for Under $100
by Joe Passov
Click to read more
The Best Golf Courses You've Never Heard Of
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Architect Tom Doak Reviews Britain and Ireland's Top Tracks in New 'Confidential Guide'
by Joe Passov
Click to read more
The Best Courses Travelin' Joe Played in 2014
Click to read more
11 Worst Courses To Play When It’s Windy
Click to read more
Best New Courses of 2014
Click to read more
Famous Footsteps: Top 100 Tour Tracks You Can Play
Click to read more
Shadow Creek Takes Over the Top Spot on Travelin' Joe's Bucket List
by Joe Passov
Click to read more
The Fourth Annual Travelin' Joe Awards
Click to read more
Mysterious 13-Hole Sheep Ranch Course Near Bandon Dunes Is Old-Fashioned Fun
by Alan Bastable
Click to read more
Jack Nicklaus' TPC Cartagena at Karibana Has Colombia Excited
by Joe Passov
Click to read more
Mount Juliet Is One of Ireland’s Finest Parkland Courses
by Jessica Marksbury
Click to read more
Olympic Golf Is Best Bargain at 2016 Rio Games
by Alan Bastable
Click to read more
Jack Nicklaus delivers on Washington, D.C. newcomer Potomac Shores
by Joe Passov
Click to read more
Best Hawaii Golf Courses: The Ultimate Guide
by Joe Passov
Click to read more
Pebble Beach: The Ultimate Golfer's Guide of Where to Play, Stay, Eat
by Joe Passov
Courses and Travel

Chambers Bay, 2015 US Open Site, Covered in a Rare Snow Is Gorgeous

Photo: @PierceCo Twitter

Play it as it lies?

by GOLF WIRE
Posted: Sat Dec. 10, 2016
Install App

There's something about a beautiful blanket of snow that makes a golf course stand out -- especially if it's at a place where snow isn't common.

Our most recent example is 2015 U.S. Open host Chambers Bay, which was blanketed with snow and closed to the public on Friday. Chambers Bay, located in University Place, Wash., -- 38 miles from Seattle -- isn't used to this kind of weather. Sure, it receives a ton of rain, but Seattle gets less than seven inches of snow per year. (This also happened to Chambers in 2011.)

PHOTOS: St. Andrews Covered in Snow Is Breathtaking

But what a difference a day makes? Chambers Bay's official Twitter account tweeted that just eight hours later the snow was all gone and the course would be open the following day. The golf spikes don't have to be put away for too long.

More From the Web

More Courses and Travel

Load More