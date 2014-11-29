Chambers Bay, 2015 US Open Site, Covered in a Rare Snow Is Gorgeous

There's something about a beautiful blanket of snow that makes a golf course stand out -- especially if it's at a place where snow isn't common.

Our most recent example is 2015 U.S. Open host Chambers Bay, which was blanketed with snow and closed to the public on Friday. Chambers Bay, located in University Place, Wash., -- 38 miles from Seattle -- isn't used to this kind of weather. Sure, it receives a ton of rain, but Seattle gets less than seven inches of snow per year. (This also happened to Chambers in 2011.)

But what a difference a day makes? Chambers Bay's official Twitter account tweeted that just eight hours later the snow was all gone and the course would be open the following day. The golf spikes don't have to be put away for too long.

Heads up to all the brave winter golfers out there. Chambers Bay, Lake Spanaway, and Fort Steilacoom Golf Courses are all closed today. pic.twitter.com/gtaN89moc7 — Pierce County, Wash. (@PierceCo) December 9, 2016