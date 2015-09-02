Menu Close
Courses and Travel

Casa de Campo (Teeth of the Dog)

Photo: Evan Schiller

La Romana, Dominican Republic

Pete Dye's personal favorite of all of his designs, Teeth of the Dog is flat-out gorgeous, with seven holes practically sunk into the Caribbean Sea. Yet the design itself stands up to the aesthetics. Despite its intimidating name, Teeth of the Dog entrances, starting with its superior collection of par-3s. Its wide, level fairways, flattish, if imaginatively configured bunkers, its sensibly paced greens and its paucity of forced carries encourage quick play.

