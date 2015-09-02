Hawke's Bay, New Zealand

One of the world's Top 10 when it comes to eye-candy views, the back nine in particular at Cape Kidnappers boasts a sequence of staggeringly dramatic holes, starting with the tiny seaside par-3 13th and peaking with the 650-yard, par-5 15th which falls away on both sides of the fairway and which sports a horizon green that's perched precariously on a bluff overlooking the sea. Still, it's nature's fairway contouring and architect Tom Doak's virtuoso skill in designing green complexes that elevate the course.