Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

The most spectacular south-of-the-border experience since the original Cinco de Mayo, this 1994 Jack Nicklaus design features back-to-back oceanside par-3s on the front side and a closing trio that’s Mexico’s best. The par-3 17th is the showstopper, with its cliff-top tee box, cactus-covered hillsides and Sea of Cortez backdrop.