Billy Horschel's ideal model for a post-pro golf career in course design? Ben Crenshaw.

“In a dream world, I’d love to be like Ben Crenshaw," he said, in an interview with Savannah Now. "In the lines of Crenshaw, I want to partner with architecture. You have Bill Coore, who is a golf architect, and then you have Ben Crenshaw, and their names are right next to each other.”

Horschel recently spent time helping with renovations to The Plantation at Ponte Vedra, where he is also a member. The course re-opened after 14 months of work to complete the $7 million redesign, led by Greg Letsche of Ernie Els Design. “With me doing the golf course here, and being involved with it...just learning and picking Greg Letsche’s brain, he lit the fire a little bit. I love doing this. I would love to possibly do something like this in the future,” Horschel said.

Horschel spoke about golf course design as a lifelong passion that started in elementary school. “I remember drawing holes on pieces of paper instead of listening to the teacher teach,” he said.