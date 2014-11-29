Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
The Best Courses You Can Play for Under $100
by Joe Passov
Click to read more
The Best Golf Courses You've Never Heard Of
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Architect Tom Doak Reviews Britain and Ireland's Top Tracks in New 'Confidential Guide'
by Joe Passov
Click to read more
The Best Courses Travelin' Joe Played in 2014
Click to read more
11 Worst Courses To Play When It’s Windy
Click to read more
Best New Courses of 2014
Click to read more
Famous Footsteps: Top 100 Tour Tracks You Can Play
Click to read more
Shadow Creek Takes Over the Top Spot on Travelin' Joe's Bucket List
by Joe Passov
Click to read more
The Fourth Annual Travelin' Joe Awards
Click to read more
Mysterious 13-Hole Sheep Ranch Course Near Bandon Dunes Is Old-Fashioned Fun
by Alan Bastable
Click to read more
Jack Nicklaus' TPC Cartagena at Karibana Has Colombia Excited
by Joe Passov
Click to read more
Mount Juliet Is One of Ireland’s Finest Parkland Courses
by Jessica Marksbury
Click to read more
Olympic Golf Is Best Bargain at 2016 Rio Games
by Alan Bastable
Click to read more
Jack Nicklaus delivers on Washington, D.C. newcomer Potomac Shores
by Joe Passov
Click to read more
Best Hawaii Golf Courses: The Ultimate Guide
by Joe Passov
Click to read more
Pebble Beach: The Ultimate Golfer's Guide of Where to Play, Stay, Eat
by Joe Passov
Courses and Travel

Crash Course: A Golfer's Weekend in Tampa

Photo: Streamsong

The par-3 16th at Streamsong Red in Florida.

by Coleman McDowell
Posted: Sat Dec. 24, 2016
Install App

Plan your next trip with our new Crash Course series, which gives you the best recommendations for golf courses, hotels, restaurants, and sightseeing – so you can relax and focus on your round instead of your itinerary. Now on the tee: Tampa

There are no shortage of golf options in Florida, and the Tampa area is no exception. As the weather turns chilly, turn your eye to the Sunshine State to get your golf fix in this winter. One caveat: the best golf is spread out. There's a little bit of driving involved with this guide, but trust us, it's worth it.

Friday

Photo:

Copperhead Course at the Innisbrook Resort

12 p.m. Resort Course Reboot

Tampa International Airport (TPA) is smack dab in the middle of it all in Tampa. It's a few miles away from Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and centrally located to the downtown area where hotels and restaurants are plentiful. Grab your rental – you will need it as the best golf in Tampa requires some driving. Our first destination is Innisbrook, officially in Palm Harbor and 40 minutes away. Host to the PGA Tour's Valspar Championship, the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook finished a thorough facelift at the outset of 2016 and was returned to the original specs of architect Lawrence Packard. It's a resort course that also offers three additional 18-hole tracks so a stay and play may be your best option. Innisbrook has standard guestrooms in addition to one and two bedroom suites.

7 p.m. Comfort Kitchen

Craft Street Kitchen has two locations, and the Oldsmar spot is most convenient to Innisbrook. Serving indulgent appetizers like buffalo cauliflower and short rib sweet potato tots along with entrees like chicken and waffles and shrimp and grits, there's no opportunity to leave Craft Street hungry. There are also 11 local brews on the menu including two Cigar City options.

Saturday

Photo:

Tampa Theater

8 a.m. Where Champions Play

TPC Tampa Bay is a 30-minute drive inland and will be enjoyable to play if you're still reeling from the difficult closing stretch at Innisbrook known as the Snake Pit. The course opened in 1991 and is typically in solid shape year round. It was sold in 2008 to the Heritage Golf Group but kept its TPC brand. Bonus: Back-to-back rounds where the pros play. TPC Tampa Bay has hosted a Champions Tour stop for the last 21 years.

1 p.m. Busch Gardens or Beers 

There's no doubt that Busch Gardens is Tampa's premiere attraction. If you're with your family, the wildly popular theme park is no brainer. A better option for a buddies trip is spending the afternoon at Cigar City Brewing. It's located in Tampa proper and has a large tasting room along with food trucks. It's easily one of the best breweries in the state, and there are tours every day of the week except Monday and Tuesday.

7 p.m. Time Traveling

Spend the evening at one of the city's most historical venues: the Tampa Theater. Opened in 1926, the theater has withstood all the changes around it and continues to attract hoards of visitors each week with concerts, plays and classic films being shown nightly. Recent shows include Amos Lee, Golden Dragon Acrobats and Die Hard. Cap off the evening with dinner at the Columbia, one of Tampa's oldest culinary institutions. It's been open for more than 110 years and has been a part of the Hernandez family the entire time. Amazing authentic Cuban food and a memorable experience all in one meal.

Sunday

Photo:

Streamsong Resort, Red Course, No. 17

9 a.m. Worth the Drive

It would be a shame to be this close to Streamsong and not venture over to one of the best public golf destinations in the country. Streamsong is remote golf at its finest, so a bit of a drive is needed, but it's worth it. It's home to two stunning venues, named Red (ranked No. 10) and Blue (ranked No. 14), and soon will be joined by the Black Course later in 2017. If you only have time to play one, change your plans and make time to play both. It's worth it. 

More From the Web

More Courses and Travel

Load More