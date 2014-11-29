Menu Close
Courses and Travel

Best Flight Deals to Cancun, Scotland, and Ireland

Photo: Nicklaus Designs // Jim Mandeville

Hole No. 12 at Riviera Cancun Golf Club in Quintana Roo, Mexico.

by GOLF WIRE
Posted: Mon Nov. 21, 2016 Updated: Tue Nov. 22, 2016
Install App

Planning your next golf trip? Dreaming of a spontaneous getaway? We’ve got this week’s best flight deals to the world’s top golf destinations, collected just for you.

1. Scotland

Iceland Air is now offering round trip deals to Europe starting at $467. Catch a flight from New York to Glasgow for $520. They’re also flying to Munich, Oslo, Helsinki, and Birmingham, although we’re betting golfers are most interested in the United Kingdom destinations. Book by November 23 to grab this deal.

Plan your trip: Four Must Play Modern Golf Courses in Scotland

2. England

Delta is having a sale on flights to London from points across the U.S., starting from $463 for a round trip. Play some of the beautiful courses in England, or use this flight as the first leg or your journey to Scotland and Ireland. If you're on the west coast, you can snag a seat from Los Angeles to London for just $505 right now on Virgin Atlantic.

Plan your trip: Best Golf Courses in England

3. Cancun

Fly to Cancun round trip starting at $138, and soak in the tropical heat and gorgeous settings of some of Mexico’s most stunning courses (just as the Northeastern winter settles in).

Plan your trip: Best Golf Courses Near Cancun, Mexico

4. Ireland

RyanAir is hawking a Cyber Week sale on flights to destinations from within Europe starting at only 10 euros. It’s a great deal—but beware of hidden and add-on fees when booking. This is for travel dates in January and February, and includes trips to Dublin, Shannon, and Cork. Book by midnight on Monday.

Plan your trip: 18 Best Courses in Ireland

(All prices and deals are subject to change.)

