Bellerive
St. Louis, Mo.
Gary Player captured the 1965 U.S. Open here, Nick Price the 1992 U.S. Open and Peter Jacobsen the 2004 U.S. Senior Open. It follows, then, that a superior ballstriker will win the PGA when it returns to Bellerive in 2018. Robert Trent Jones Sr. produced Bellerive in 1959, employing his signature style of meaty par-4s leading to elevated greens well-fortified by bunkers and water. His son Rees has instilled more variety in subsequent renovations, while still maintaining the character.
