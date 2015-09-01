Los Angeles, Calif.

Draped across the hills above Sunset Boulevard, overlooking Westwood and Century City, Bel-Air features a brilliant 1926 routing by George Thomas that weaves in and out of canyons. The back nine bows with the fabulous 210-yard par-3 10th that demands a 150-yard carry across a steep canyon to a two-tier, well-bunkered green. The uphill par-4 18th plays beneath one of golf’s iconic symbols, the Swinging Bridge, recently renamed for longtime pro Eddie Merrins.