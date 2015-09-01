Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Pete Dye Best Golf Courses
Click to read more
Report: New Tiger-Designed Course Proposed Without Public Input
by GOLF WIRE
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Tiger Woods Announced as Lead Designer for New Chicago Project
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Gil Hanse Explains the Basics of Golf Course Design
by Sean Zak
Click to read more
Golden Isles Teeming With Tour Pros
Click to read more
The Best Golf Courses Near Cancun, Mexico
by Joe Passov
Click to read more
The Golf Club of the Future?
Click to read more
Price to Play Pebble Beach Golf Links Jumps $30 to $525
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
A Bird's-Eye View of Hazeltine National Golf Club
Click to read more
Arnold Palmer Best Golf Course Design
Click to read more
Future Ryder Cup Courses
Click to read more
Dominican Republic's Playa Grande, the Perfect Golf Resort Experience
by Joe Passov
Click to read more
10 Most Expensive Tee Times
Click to read more
North Carolina Golf Courses: Best Public Golf Courses 2016
by Joe Passov
Click to read more
Oklahoma Golf Courses: Best Public Golf Courses 2016
by Joe Passov
Click to read more
Ohio Golf Courses: Best Public Golf Courses 2016
by Joe Passov
Click to read more
North Dakota Golf Courses: Best Public Golf Courses 2016
by Joe Passov
Courses & Travel

Begin Your Year at Wisconsin's Frostbite Open

Photo: Facebook.com/The-Red-Putter-Mini-Golf-46898868045/

Every New Year's Day, competitors travel to the Red Putter to play mini golf for hundreds of dollars.

by Sean Zak
Posted: Sat Dec. 24, 2016
Install App

It’s never easy to roll out of bed on Jan. 1, unofficially the most hungover day of the year. Crazed mini golfers in northeastern Wisconsin do so with a smile, however, because for them every New Year begins promptly with another chance to claim the Frostbite Open.

What began on the first day of 2011 continues for the seventh straight year in 2017 at The Red Putter, Door County, Wisconsin’s most beloved mini-golf course. Owner Bob Yttri and his short staff at The Red Putter shovel off its 18 artificial turf greens and open its doors to any and all competitors.

With $700 as the grand prize, the chilly madness kicks off at 2 p.m. so the 2-round event can finish before the Rose Bowl begins out in sunny Pasadena, Calif., where it’s likely 50, 60 or 70 degrees warmer.

Photo:

Greens at the Frostbite Open are not perfectly clean.

At last year’s Open, despite Mother Nature’s icicle-forming efforts, 42 players finished, earning an “I Survived the Frostbite Open” bumper sticker in the process. 2nd place takes home $200, third place $100, and the best round of the day earns another $100. Not a bad way to start the New Year, huh? At just $25 dollars for entry, it beats restocking the fire and ridding the Christmas Tree from its ornaments.

This year’s favorite (as will be the case for many years to come, as long as he shows up) is local Nick Kwaterski, who won the event in 2016 for the third time in his noble mini-golf career which, oddly enough, only really began after his run through professional golf’s mini tours.

Of course, cold weather might not be your thing. Or, you can’t quite shake that New Years hangover. In that case, there’s always the opposite season Red Putter Pro Tournament (where the winner takes home a prized Red Jacket) held every August.

You’ll have to qualify for that one, though.

More From the Web

More Courses & Travel

Load More