Lutherville, Md.

Leo Diegel snapped Walter Hagen’s PGA Championship winning streak at four when he triumphed here in 1928. More recently, Loren Roberts captured the Senior Players Championship in 2007, by skillfully handling the severely breaking greens and memorable A.W. Tillnghast-designed par-5s such as the “Barn Hole” 6th and the endless 14th, with its “Hell’s Half Acre” bunker complex.