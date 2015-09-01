Ballybunion (Old)

Ballybunion, Ireland

This Southwest Ireland gem is wedged between huge sandhills and the Atlantic Ocean. "Nothing less than the finest seaside course I have ever seen," stated Hall of Fame writer Herbert Warren Wind. Echoed five-time Open champion Tom Watson, "It is one of the best and most beautiful tests of links golf anywhere." With dunes, beach and sea all in sight and play, it's easy to see why Wind and Watson were so wowed. The par-4 11th, which dishes out a downhill plunge amid broken ground and a beach on the right is unforgettable.