Ayodhya Links

Bangkok, Thailand
Ayodhya is not an actual links. There’s no sand underneath and no sea next door. What it does have, however is an inspired design and a remarkable set of greens. Conceived and routed by Aussie legend Peter Thomson and his partner Ross Perrett, the design was completed by co-founder and chairman Pitak Intrawityanunt in 2007. Forced to rebuild after a 2011 flood, Ayodhya emerged better than ever, with superior conditioning and a remarkable variety of holes—and no weak links. Ayodhya dishes out a supreme challenge via its 7,626 yards, its cunningly placed bunkers and most notably via its ingeniously sculpted greens.
