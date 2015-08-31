Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
Casa de Campo: Everything You Need to Know
by Coleman McDowell
Click to read more
Pete Dye Best Golf Courses
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Report: New Tiger-Designed Course Proposed Without Public Input
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Begin Your Year With the Frostbite Open
by Sean Zak
Click to read more
Tiger Woods Announced as Lead Designer for New Chicago Project
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
Gil Hanse Explains the Basics of Golf Course Design
by Sean Zak
Click to read more
Golden Isles Teeming With Tour Pros
Click to read more
The Best Golf Courses Near Cancun, Mexico
by Joe Passov
Click to read more
The Golf Club of the Future?
Click to read more
Price to Play Pebble Beach Golf Links Jumps $30 to $525
by GOLF WIRE
Click to read more
A Bird's-Eye View of Hazeltine National Golf Club
Click to read more
Arnold Palmer Best Golf Course Design
Click to read more
Future Ryder Cup Courses
Click to read more
Dominican Republic's Playa Grande, the Perfect Golf Resort Experience
by Joe Passov
Click to read more
10 Most Expensive Tee Times
Click to read more
North Carolina Golf Courses: Best Public Golf Courses 2016
by Joe Passov
Click to read more
Oklahoma Golf Courses: Best Public Golf Courses 2016
by Joe Passov
Click to read more
Ohio Golf Courses: Best Public Golf Courses 2016
by Joe Passov
Courses & Travel

Augusta National

Photo: Kohjiro Kinno For Sports Illustrated

Augusta, Ga.,

Augusta National is the vision of Bobby Jones and his chosen architect, Alister MacKenzie. Both intended for Augusta National to reflect the spirit and strategic options of the Old Course at St. Andrews, the course that they admired most. They succeeded brilliantly. Nearly every hole at St. Andrews and Augusta National provides a safe route to the green and also a riskier one. Combine staggering beauty and Masters tradition and it's easy to see why Augusta National is so revered.

More From the Web

More Courses & Travel

Load More