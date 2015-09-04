Menu Close
Press Enter
Tee Times Get App Leaderboard Photos Videos Magazine
Featured Content
Brands
GOLF Writers

Media Kit

Customer Service

Newsletters

Privacy Policy

California Privacy Rights

Terms of Use

Ad Choices

© 2014 Ti Golf Holdings Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Click to read more
The Best Courses You Can Play for Under $100
by Joe Passov
Click to read more
The Best Golf Courses You've Never Heard Of
iPhone Android
Click to read more
Architect Tom Doak Reviews Britain and Ireland's Top Tracks in New 'Confidential Guide'
by Joe Passov
Click to read more
The Best Courses Travelin' Joe Played in 2014
Click to read more
11 Worst Courses To Play When It’s Windy
Click to read more
Best New Courses of 2014
Click to read more
Famous Footsteps: Top 100 Tour Tracks You Can Play
Click to read more
Shadow Creek Takes Over the Top Spot on Travelin' Joe's Bucket List
by Joe Passov
Click to read more
The Fourth Annual Travelin' Joe Awards
Click to read more
Mysterious 13-Hole Sheep Ranch Course Near Bandon Dunes Is Old-Fashioned Fun
by Alan Bastable
Click to read more
Jack Nicklaus' TPC Cartagena at Karibana Has Colombia Excited
by Joe Passov
Click to read more
Mount Juliet Is One of Ireland’s Finest Parkland Courses
by Jessica Marksbury
Click to read more
Olympic Golf Is Best Bargain at 2016 Rio Games
by Alan Bastable
Click to read more
Jack Nicklaus delivers on Washington, D.C. newcomer Potomac Shores
by Joe Passov
Click to read more
Gil Hanse Has Another Gold-Medal Winner in Mississippi's Mossy Oak
by Joe Passov
Click to read more
Davis Love III's New Atlantic Dunes Is Better Than Ever
by Joe Passov
Courses and Travel

Walton Heath (Old)

Photo: David Cannon/Getty Images

Tadworth, England

Its bleak, heathland setting won't set anyone aglow but as a test of character and shotmaking, Walton Heath has few peers. A superb, strategic delight, it is stern but fair, with heather, gorse, rough and bunkers that must be avoided at all costs. Yet, the chalk beneath the sandy subsoil allows for firm fairways that yield plenty of links-like run. Host to many important tournaments in the past 100 years, Walton Heath was the venue of the 1981 Ryder Cup, when arguably the strongest American side of all time -- featuring Jack Nicklaus, Johnny Miller, Lee Trevino, Tom Watson, Raymond Floyd, Hale Irwin, Ben Crenshaw and Tom Kite to name eight -- demolished the Europeans, 18.5 to 9.5.

More From the Web

More Courses and Travel

Load More