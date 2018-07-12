Thirty years ago GOLF Magazine pioneered the ranking of the game's best resorts. Over the years, we've shifted from evaluating the world’s resorts, to those solely in the U.S. to properties across North America. In recent years we’ve honored the resorts with Platinum, Gold, and Silver medals, with the winners in each category listed alphabetically. That's about to change.

For the first time, GOLF and GOLF.com will name the 100 best golf resorts in North America — including a numerical ranking of the top 10 — and your votes will help determine the honorees. The result will be our inaugural Top 100 Resorts list.

Making your vote count is easy: Simply click here to complete our brief survey. One lucky participant will be randomly selected to win a three-night stay at Reunion Resort in Orlando, Fla., including accommodations, meals (breakfast and lunch), and rounds on courses designed by Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Tom Watson.

As in past years, you'll evaluate Golf, Lodging, Food & Drink, Service and Overall for the candidate resorts you've visited within the past three years. We've also added a new category this time around: Ambience. Our independent third-party survey partner, M&RR, will compute the ratings for us.

Also weighing in with their votes will be our Top 100 Course Rankings Panelists and our well-traveled staff of writers and editors. Each group's ratings will represent one-third of the final tally.

So, what's the best golf resort you've ever experienced? Which has the best course? The ultimate service? Purest vibe? Help us choose the Top 100 Resorts in North America. Every vote counts!

