British Open weather forecast for Carnoustie

What will the weather forecast be for Carnoustie? Check here for updates on the conditions in Carnoustie, Scotland, where the world's top players will descend to play the 2018 British Open from July 15-22.

The competition will officially get underway on July 19 and as of today (July 11), the weather for Thursday through Sunday looks as good as anyone could expect from an Open venue: partly cloudy skies, mid 50s and 60s temperatures, a low chance of rain or storms and winds hovering between 7-12 mph.

Compared to the nightmarish conditions that the Open is known for, Carnoustie's current forecast could be a breeze for players in some respects. But because of the heat wave that the U.K. has been experiencing this summer, Carnoustie's greens are drying out. Unless there is heavy rain between now and the tournament, players will need to add fast, firm greens to the list of challenges to expect at this difficult course.