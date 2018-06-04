HOW much per night? The 7 most expensive Airbnb rental properties near Shinnecock Hills

7:13 | Tour & News
Tour Confidential: Tiger's chances at U.S. Open, two-hole playoff format debuts
The Tour Confidential team assesses whether Woods will be competitive at Shinnecock and takes a look at the new two-hole playoff format that debuted at the U.S. Women's Open.
By Kiley Bense
Monday, June 04, 2018

Finding a place to stay near the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills, on Long Island's moneyed East End, won't come cheap. These houses push that maxim to its limits.

Waterfront Cottage, $1,950/night

This two-bedroom house overlooks Shinnecock Bay and offers an outdoor shower, fire pit, bikes, and a private boating dock. 

Courtesy Airbnb

Charming Retreat, $2,000/night

For $2,000/night in Southampton, you have access to a heated pool, four bedrooms and two baths — enough space to sleep nine of your closest friends.

Courtesy Airbnb

Southampton Tradition, $3,217/night

A traditional Southampton home with three bedrooms, plus a garden, pool and pool house. Biking distance to the beach and a walk to the village.

Courtesy Airbnb

Secluded Getaway, $4,500/night

This luxurious home in Bridgehampton sits on five acres and offers a pool, hot tub, gym, tennis court and enough space for 16 guests.

Courtesy Airbnb

 

Classic Luxury, $6,429/night

A tennis court, pool, gym, eight bathrooms and seven bedrooms: What more could you need? The house boasts an astonishing 14,000 square feet of space. 

Courtesy Airbnb

Bliss on the Bay, $7,516/night

Six bedrooms, a pool, gourmet kitchen and private waterfront access to Peconic Bay make this an attractive choice for a large group.

Courtesy Airbnb

Modern Views, $10,000/night

This four-bedroom house in Southampton features panoramic views of the bay, a heated pool and 22-foot ceilings. Every room has a view of the water. 

Courtesy Airbnb

You May Like

More Golf Gold

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN