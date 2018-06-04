Finding a place to stay near the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills, on Long Island's moneyed East End, won't come cheap. These houses push that maxim to its limits.

Waterfront Cottage, $1,950/night

This two-bedroom house overlooks Shinnecock Bay and offers an outdoor shower, fire pit, bikes, and a private boating dock.

Courtesy Airbnb

Charming Retreat, $2,000/night

For $2,000/night in Southampton, you have access to a heated pool, four bedrooms and two baths — enough space to sleep nine of your closest friends.

Courtesy Airbnb

Southampton Tradition, $3,217/night

A traditional Southampton home with three bedrooms, plus a garden, pool and pool house. Biking distance to the beach and a walk to the village.

Courtesy Airbnb

Secluded Getaway, $4,500/night

This luxurious home in Bridgehampton sits on five acres and offers a pool, hot tub, gym, tennis court and enough space for 16 guests.

Courtesy Airbnb

Classic Luxury, $6,429/night

A tennis court, pool, gym, eight bathrooms and seven bedrooms: What more could you need? The house boasts an astonishing 14,000 square feet of space.

Courtesy Airbnb

Bliss on the Bay, $7,516/night

Six bedrooms, a pool, gourmet kitchen and private waterfront access to Peconic Bay make this an attractive choice for a large group.

Courtesy Airbnb

Modern Views, $10,000/night

This four-bedroom house in Southampton features panoramic views of the bay, a heated pool and 22-foot ceilings. Every room has a view of the water.