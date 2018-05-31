Caddie's-Eye View: Explore the par-5 6th hole at Shoal Creek

The Jack Nicklaus design at Shoal Creek, outside Birmingham, Ala., takes center stage this week as site of the 2018 U.S. Women's Open. The course, carved through dense woodlands, demands precise shotmaking and also strategic thinking, which is perhaps best exemplified at the 530-yard par-5 6th hole.

In the first of our three-part series examining some of the best and most demanding holes on the 2018 USGA tournament rota, longtime PGA Tour caddie John Wood explains the intricacies of No. 6 at Shoal Creek, which you can watch above. Below you'll also find an immersive 360-degree video of the hole that lets you explore it for yourself.