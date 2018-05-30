2018 U.S. Open: Weather forecast for Shinnecock Hills

The 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills kicks off on June 11 on Long Island, and so far the weather forecast for the week looks mostly sunny. The only day that rain is predicted so far is Friday, with a 40% chance of precipitation.

Historically, temperatures at Shinnecock during the second week of June (Thursday to Friday) average around 75 degrees farenheit, with record highs in the 90s and lows in the 40s. Forecasts for U.S. Open week fall into that pattern, with average temperatures around 70 degrees.

Updated June 4, 2018.