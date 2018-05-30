2018 U.S. Open: Weather forecast for Shinnecock Hills

The 519-yards par-4 No. 14 at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York.
Getty Images
By GOLF.com Staff
Wednesday, May 30, 2018

The 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills kicks off on June 11 on Long Island, and so far the weather forecast for the week looks mostly sunny. The only day that rain is predicted so far is Friday, with a 40% chance of precipitation.

Historically, temperatures at Shinnecock during the second week of June (Thursday to Friday) average around 75 degrees farenheit, with record highs in the 90s and lows in the 40s. Forecasts for U.S. Open week fall into that pattern, with average temperatures around 70 degrees.

Updated June 4, 2018.

 

You May Like

More Courses and Travel

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN