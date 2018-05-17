In a filing with the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, Donald Trump revealed his 2017 income from his golf properties. Compared to 2016, overall, the golf-related income listed was about 24% lower, according to CNN. He reported a total of $214,702,692 in income from golf-related entities, including a "golf video production company." The biggest fall-off among his courses came at Doral, which made 35% less in 2017 than in 2016. That's likely tied to the fact that the PGA Tour moved the World Golf Championships from Doral to Mexico City in 2017.

Trump's Bedminster course in New Jersey was one of the properties listed that apparently made more money in 2017 than in 2016. The course played host to the U.S. Women's Open in July 2017. Trump himself stopped by to watch the tournament, bringing visibility and news coverage to the event. Trump also reported increases in income from both Doonbeg and Turnberry.

An image of the sign at Trump National Doral in Florida. The PGA Tour moved the WGC tournament in February to Mexico City. Getty Images

Since taking office, Trump has frequently visited his golf courses, playing rounds with U.S. senators, heads of state and pro golfers, like Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, and Rory McIlroy.

You can read the disclosure for yourself below: