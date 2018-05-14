There are countless activities to sample at Casa De Campo Resort & Villas while enjoying life in the lap of luxury: polo classes, sport fishing and planting yourself at the beach, to name a few. The swank resort tucked along the Dominican Republic's Southeast coast is home to the Teeth of the Dog, the renowned Pete Dye design that checks in at No. 48 in GOLF's latest list of Top 100 Courses in the World. As you might expect, the resort typically attracts a links-minded crowd.

And so they've added golf lessons to their lavish lineup.

A new learning center has opened at the resort and it's headed by Charlie Epps, the longtime coach of two-time major champ Angel Cabrera. The facility features 21 acres of green grass, two hitting bays, Trackman technology and club-fitting and repair. The ocean roaring nearby isn't so bad, either.

The resort is offering a "Train in Paradise Package" starting at $823 per person, per night, which includes rooms, a lesson per day, a club-fitting, green fees and carts. One other unique aspect of the facility: any golfer visiting with his or her personal instructor can use the facility for lessons. And yes, traveling with your own golf coach is definitely a pro move.

So as long as you're teeing up at one of the coolest spots on the planet, why not improve your game along the way? Not a bad option if you've just had your "teeth" kicked in by the big course.