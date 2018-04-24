Let the big dog eat! Myrtle Beach course extended to 8,100 yards

As players launch the ball farther than ever, courses around the world are being stretched and extended. But is the sport ready for an 8,000-yard track?

One spot in Myrtle Beach is betting on it.

The South Carolina golf mecca now features a track that can play a whopping 8,100 yards (or more!), thanks to a new set of elevated back tees (dubbed "perch tees") at Eagle Nest Golf Club in the Myrtle's Little River district. It's the first 8,000-yard course along the Grand Strand.

From the report: "The Grand Strand needs this, and Eagle Nest is a good place for it," said Rick Elliott, who owns the course along with his mother, Anne. "It has created an opportunity for the professional golfer to play there, and I think we need that. At some point there's no reason we can't have a tournament in this area.

"Now all I need is Dustin Johnson to step on the first tee of the perch tee boxes and see what he can do with it."

While it remains to be seen if DJ accepts the challenge, the numbers on the course are dizzying.

- The course's par-3s will measure 283, 199, 248 and 266, which is the course's closing hole over water to an elevated green, for a total of 996 and average of 249 yards. (Yikes!)

- The course will begin with a 645-yard par-5 and the other par-5 yardages are 573, 683 and 603 for a total of 2,504 yards and average of 626 yards. (Double yikes!)

- Seven par-4s will measure more than 460 yards, capping out at the 506-yard second hole, which is one of two par-4s exceeding 500 yards. (Make it stop!)

Those numbers don't appeal to this 16-handicap, but South Carolinians seeking the ultimate long-game test now have their spot. Oh, and your move, DJ.