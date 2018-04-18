Firefighters rush to contain clubhouse fire at National Golf Links

One of the top golf courses in the world saw firefighters rush to its clubhouse to contain a fire on Wednesday morning.

More than 100 firefighters from six local fire departments were called to the clubhouse at National Golf Links of America in Southampton, N.Y., according to a report from local news site 27east.com. According to police, the fire originated on the clubhouse roof and was contained as of 2 p.m. ET. No injuries have been reported.

An attendant who answered the phone in the pro shop told GOLF.com that the fire department "reacted pretty fast" and that "everything thankfully is under control." Jim Morris, the club's head professional, said that he could not comment because the club did not yet know the extent of the damage. We will continue to update this story as it progresses. You can find video of the fire here.

National Golf Links, which opened in 1911 and is one of the most exclusive clubs in the world, is ranked No. 7 on GOLF's list of the Top 100 Courses in the World.