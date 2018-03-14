Augusta National course map, Masters layout

Augusta National Golf Club was founded by Bobby Jones and Clifford Roberts and designed by Jones and Alister MacKenzie.

The private club opened in 1933 and has hosted the Masters since 1934. The course has undergone several changes over the years, including the routing of holes, length of the course, structure of greens and bunkers and more. There's also been the addition, and removal, of several trees and changes to the length of the rough.

Below is the current routing of the course (and what it looked like when it opened in 1933). Click here for more on the Masters.

The current course layout. Masters.com