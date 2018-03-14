Augusta National course map, Masters layout

1:20 | Tour & News
Oldies but goodies: the case for a Masters senior division
What would Michael Bamberger change about the Masters? Introduce a senior division for past Masters champions.
By GOLF WIRE
Wednesday, March 14, 2018

Augusta National Golf Club was founded by Bobby Jones and Clifford Roberts and designed by Jones and Alister MacKenzie.

The private club opened in 1933 and has hosted the Masters since 1934. The course has undergone several changes over the years, including the routing of holes, length of the course, structure of greens and bunkers and more. There's also been the addition, and removal, of several trees and changes to the length of the rough.

Below is the current routing of the course (and what it looked like when it opened in 1933). Click here for more on the Masters.

The current course layout.

Masters.com

An overhead shot of the course in 1933, the year it opened.

AP Photo

You May Like

More Courses and Travel

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now