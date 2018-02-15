Here’s how you can play Pebble Beach DURING the U.S. Amateur

If you’ve got the cash and the inclination, there are a lot of ways to play Pebble Beach, but not all of those ways are created equal.

Consider the unique opportunity that awaits this summer when the 2018 U.S. Amateur Championship takes place on the famous coastal California links.

In conjunction with the national championship, Pebble Beach Resorts is rolling out the U.S. Amateur Challenge, a two-person best ball net competition that gives everyday golfers a chance to peg it on Pebble on the same day as the game's top amateurs.

Here's how it works.

The Challenge is a three-round competition that kicks off on Thursday, Aug. 16, with the first two rounds staged on Pebble's sister courses, Spyglass Hill and Spanish Bay. On Saturday, Aug. 19, the low 60 teams will move on to the finals at Pebble Beach (the remaining teams will play their final round at Spyglass Hill), and that's when things really get interesting, because that's the same day that the semifinal matches of the U.S. Amateur will be staged at Pebble.

Those two semifinal matches will go off in the morning, and, after a short window, the 60-team challenge field will follow, playing on the competition-ready course.

It marks the first time a U.S. Amateur host course has offered an experience of this kind. Not surprisingly, it doesn’t come cheap. The cost is $5,500 per player, but in addition to three rounds of golf, it includes three nights at The Inn at Spanish Bay; breakfast and lunch; and a closing awards reception. Registration runs through Aug. 1 or whenever the field is filled. For more information, visit here.