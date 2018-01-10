The ultimate golfer's guide to Los Cabos: Where to play, stay and eat

1:19 | Courses and Travel
11 courses debut in GOLF's Top 100 for 2017-18
11 courses made their debut on GOLF's Top 100 for 2017-2018.
By Joe Passov
Wednesday, January 10, 2018

A generation ago, Los Cabos's twin cities of San Jose del Cabo and Cabo San Lucas were known only for sportfishing, not golf. How times have changed. Connected by a 19-mile corridor at the southern tip of Mexico's Baja Peninsula, the sun-drenched outposts still boast trophy anglers and their catch (marlin, dorado and yellowfin tuna), but equal billing now goes to the area's world-class links. With more than a dozen championship courses beckoning, and more on the way, Los Cabos is a big-time golf destination. Toss in a kick-off-your-shoes vibe and unique, desert-meets-the-sea setting, and it's hard to imagine a better place to flee February's chill.

Your game may not survive the twists and turns dished out at Quivira, but the scenery alone is worth the price of admission.
BRIAN OAR

WHERE TO PLAY

The Shark, the Golden Bear and DLIII have laid down some thrilling tracks here, courses with lots and lots of water that are definitely more fiesta than siesta.

Diamante's Dunes

This track climbed two spots in our 2017-18 Top 100 World Rankings (finishing at No. 36), and a loop around it will tell you why it's so worthy. Since our 2015 rankings, this Davis Love design (with an assist from brother Mark Love and Paul Cowley) has debuted a new par-3 10th hole, seen the maturity of its 12th and 13th holes (the par-5 12th, in particular, is a seaside stunner) and transformed its old par-5 17th into the finishing hole. What hasn't changed are the massive dune ridges that bracket many holes and the nearly inescapable views of the Pacific Ocean. Diamante is a private real estate development, but the occasional tee time is available for outsiders, especially for prospective buyers. Try to get your flip-flop in the door. It's that good. ($320)

Cabo del Sol (Ocean)

Few courses in the world boast a closing stretch as stirring as this 1994 Jack Nicklaus creation. Warm up with holes six and seven, consecutive par 3s that play adjacent to the Sea of Cortez, and buckle up for a big finish. The par-4 16th heads straight to the sea, the par-3 17th rolls out a dramatic forced carry over sandy beach and rugged rock outcroppings, and the par-4 18th clings to the Cortez for your 430-yard journey to the green. ($150–$350)

Courses and Travel
The ultimate golfer's guide to Mexico: Best places to play, stay and eat

Quivira

Looking for a layout where the cart ride alone is worth the price of the green fee? Jack Nicklaus strikes again with this 2014 design, Los Cabos's most spectacular course. Not every hole is textbook-great, but that's nitpicking. Instead, revel in the unforgettable thrills of a half dozen one-of-a-kind holes, some draped atop cliffs that peer over the Pacific, others that zigzag between rock-encrusted sand ridges. The highs are everywhere (so if you're prone to vertigo, tee it up elsewhere). ($227–$370)

Puerto Los Cabos

Golden Bear meets the Shark at Puerto Los Cabos, the closest great course you can play near the historic town of San Jose del Cabo. Jack Nicklaus crafted the Marina nine and Greg Norman the Mission nine; together they form a remarkable spread amid Sea of Cortez views and Sierra de la Laguna mountain vistas. Norman owns the signature hole, the par-3 sixth, which plunges 100 feet and features 10-mile beach panoramas. A third nine from Nicklaus is on the way. ($180–$285, includes all food and beverages)

Cabo Real, Los Cabos One of Cabo’s elder statesmen, dating to 1994, this schizophrenic Robert Trent Jones Jr. design sports a rugged, hilly outgoing nine that winds through arroyos and mountain foothills and a much flatter incoming nine that touches the Sea of Cortez in spectacular fashion at holes 14, 15 and 16.
Cabo Real, Los Cabos One of Cabo’s elder statesmen, dating to 1994, this schizophrenic Robert Trent Jones Jr. design sports a rugged, hilly outgoing nine that winds through arroyos and mountain foothills and a much flatter incoming nine that touches the Sea of Cortez in spectacular fashion at holes 14, 15 and 16.
No. 4 at Cabo Real / Courtesy of CaboReal
One & Only Palmilla, Los Cabos Now 22 years old, the course that got the Cabo golf ball rolling dishes out three Jack Nicklaus desert-tinged, canyon-strewn nines. The entire Ocean nine is a fun, varied romp among cactus-covered slopes and high-priced real estate. The other nines are equally strong.
One & Only Palmilla, Los Cabos Now 22 years old, the course that got the Cabo golf ball rolling dishes out three Jack Nicklaus desert-tinged, canyon-strewn nines. The entire Ocean nine is a fun, varied romp among cactus-covered slopes and high-priced real estate. The other nines are equally strong.
No. 2 at One &amp; Only Palmilla / Courtesy of Palmilla Golf Club
Puerto Los Cabos, Los Cabos It may be home to the world’s only Greg Norman/Jack Nicklaus course, but Puerto Los Cabos isn’t a Shark/Bear collaboration. Instead, they are separate nines -- joined -- until the other nines are finished. The best course near the historic town of San Jose del Cabo is worth the effort, if only to play with 10 miles worth of beach panoramas.
Puerto Los Cabos, Los Cabos It may be home to the world’s only Greg Norman/Jack Nicklaus course, but Puerto Los Cabos isn’t a Shark/Bear collaboration. Instead, they are separate nines -- joined -- until the other nines are finished. The best course near the historic town of San Jose del Cabo is worth the effort, if only to play with 10 miles worth of beach panoramas.
No. 10 at Puerto Los Cabos / Courtesy of Puerto Los Cabos Golf Club
Cabo del Sol (Desert), Los Cabos Understandably overshadowed by its elder sibling, this strategic 2001 Tom Weiskopf design would be the star almost anywhere else. The aptly named layout plunges in and out of canyons framed by cacti and boulders, and while it lacks the in-your-face seaside interaction enjoyed by the Ocean course, the memorable long views of the Sea Cortez occur early and often.
Cabo del Sol (Desert), Los Cabos Understandably overshadowed by its elder sibling, this strategic 2001 Tom Weiskopf design would be the star almost anywhere else. The aptly named layout plunges in and out of canyons framed by cacti and boulders, and while it lacks the in-your-face seaside interaction enjoyed by the Ocean course, the memorable long views of the Sea Cortez occur early and often.
No. 18 at Cabo del Sol (Desert) / Courtesy of Cabo del Sol
Iberostar Playa Paraiso, Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo Thirty minutes south of Cancun sits this 2005 P.B. Dye design that rolls out rock riverbeds and Mayan jungle borders that influence most of its holes. Not long at 6,701 yards, the course’s teeth hide in its hilly terrain, deep bunkers and undulating greens.
Iberostar Playa Paraiso, Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo Thirty minutes south of Cancun sits this 2005 P.B. Dye design that rolls out rock riverbeds and Mayan jungle borders that influence most of its holes. Not long at 6,701 yards, the course’s teeth hide in its hilly terrain, deep bunkers and undulating greens.
Courtesy of Iberostar
El Dorado, Los Cabos Jack Nicklaus’ third design in Los Cabos is a private development layout now under the Discovery Land Company umbrella. Set into the mountain-laced terrain of Sierra de la Laguna, El Dorado boasts several holes overlooking the Sea of Cortez, though others were sacrificed from the original design to make way for high-priced real estate.
El Dorado, Los Cabos Jack Nicklaus’ third design in Los Cabos is a private development layout now under the Discovery Land Company umbrella. Set into the mountain-laced terrain of Sierra de la Laguna, El Dorado boasts several holes overlooking the Sea of Cortez, though others were sacrificed from the original design to make way for high-priced real estate.
No. 16 at El Dorado / Courtesy of El Dorado
Mayakoba (El Camaleon), Riviera Maya, Quintana Roo Home to this week’s PGA Tour event, the OHL Classic, this unique Greg Norman-designed layout 45 minutes south of the Cancun Airport wows with limestone-lined canals that bisect fairways, jungle-like mangrove swamps, natural rock caverns and two par-3s that edge the Caribbean Sea.
Mayakoba (El Camaleon), Riviera Maya, Quintana Roo Home to this week’s PGA Tour event, the OHL Classic, this unique Greg Norman-designed layout 45 minutes south of the Cancun Airport wows with limestone-lined canals that bisect fairways, jungle-like mangrove swamps, natural rock caverns and two par-3s that edge the Caribbean Sea.
No. 15 at Mayakoba (El Camaleon) / Mario Madau
Cabo del Sol (Ocean), Los Cabos The most spectacular south-of-the-border experience since the original Cinco de Mayo, this 1994 Jack Nicklaus design features back-to-back oceanside par-3s on the front side and a closing trio that’s Mexico’s best. Cactus-covered hillsides and Sea of Cortez backdrops are highlights.
Cabo del Sol (Ocean), Los Cabos The most spectacular south-of-the-border experience since the original Cinco de Mayo, this 1994 Jack Nicklaus design features back-to-back oceanside par-3s on the front side and a closing trio that’s Mexico’s best. Cactus-covered hillsides and Sea of Cortez backdrops are highlights.
Larry Lambrecht
Vista Vallarta (Nicklaus), Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco Phil Mickelson and David Toms teamed to lead the U.S. at the 2002 World Cup contested over this handsome Jack Nicklaus design, but were edged by Japan, despite Lefty’s third-round 62. The layout traverses high ground in the foothills of the Sierra Madres, and affords handsome views of Puerto Vallerta and the Bay of Banderas.
Vista Vallarta (Nicklaus), Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco Phil Mickelson and David Toms teamed to lead the U.S. at the 2002 World Cup contested over this handsome Jack Nicklaus design, but were edged by Japan, despite Lefty’s third-round 62. The layout traverses high ground in the foothills of the Sierra Madres, and affords handsome views of Puerto Vallerta and the Bay of Banderas.
No. 9 at Vista Vallarta (Nicklaus) / Casa Magna Marriott Puerto Vallarta Resort &amp; Spa
Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita (Pacifico), Riviera Nayarit The elder of the two Jack Nicklaus-designed siblings is world-renowned for its alternate, island-green, par-3 3rd hole. Known as 3B, it’s called “Tail of the Whale” due to its distinctive shape. When the ocean surf rolls in, an amphibious vehicle gets you to the green.
Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita (Pacifico), Riviera Nayarit The elder of the two Jack Nicklaus-designed siblings is world-renowned for its alternate, island-green, par-3 3rd hole. Known as 3B, it’s called “Tail of the Whale” due to its distinctive shape. When the ocean surf rolls in, an amphibious vehicle gets you to the green.
No. 3 at Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita (Pacifico) / Evan Schiller
Quivira, Cabo San Lucas Jack Nicklaus’ brand new, edge-of-the-Pacific production opened in October and immediately established itself as one of earth’s most spectacular tracks. The cliff-top holes that straddle rock-encrusted dune ridges will leave you dizzy -- and that’s just from the cart ride.
Quivira, Cabo San Lucas Jack Nicklaus’ brand new, edge-of-the-Pacific production opened in October and immediately established itself as one of earth’s most spectacular tracks. The cliff-top holes that straddle rock-encrusted dune ridges will leave you dizzy -- and that’s just from the cart ride.
No. 6 at Quivira / Brian Oar
Diamante (Dunes), Cabo San Lucas Davis Love’s greatest design is also Mexico’s top-ranked course and the 52nd-ranked layout in the World. Gigantic dunes cocoon half the holes, while others enjoy Pacific Ocean panoramas. Memorable holes spice the play, notably those which feature approach shots that must scale massive dune ridges.
Diamante (Dunes), Cabo San Lucas Davis Love’s greatest design is also Mexico’s top-ranked course and the 52nd-ranked layout in the World. Gigantic dunes cocoon half the holes, while others enjoy Pacific Ocean panoramas. Memorable holes spice the play, notably those which feature approach shots that must scale massive dune ridges.
Courtesy of Diamante Golf Club
Mexico's Wow! Courses
1 12
Close
expandIcon
1 12
Close

WHERE TO STAY

Two sublime kick-back spots beckon, one where A-listers romp and the other abutting Baja's most money course.

One&Only Palmilla

John Wayne and Bing Crosby were among the original guests at One&Only Palmilla, the doyen of Cabo luxury hotels, which dates to 1956. Jennifer Aniston, Oprah Winfrey and John Travolta are among the new breed of privacy-seeking celebs that cherish this pricey but outstanding oasis, which sits right on the Sea of Cortez. Of the twenty-seven holes of Jack Nicklaus golf, the Mountain and Arroyo nines form the championship layout, but the Ocean nine yields the best hole: the 458-yard, par-4 third, which sweeps right down to the water. Superb beach access, a hilltop wedding chapel, a sybaritic spa and a new Jean-Georges Vongerichten restaurant add to the enticement. ($615–$5,000+)

The Pueblo Bonito Pacifica Golf & Spa Resort

One of three sister properties in Los Cabos, this one offers the best, most convenient access to the grass-and-cliffside thrills of Quivira next door. Beachside pools and dining, a relaxed, adults-only ambience, all-inclusive room pricing and melt-into-the-ocean sunsets are among the highlights. ($369–$980)

If you can pull yourself away from the hotel, 27 holes of championship golf are also available at Palmilla.
COURTESY ONE&ONLY PALMILLIA

WHERE TO EAT, DRINK and SIGHTSEE

From the Giggling Marlin to Squid Roe, Cabo San Lucas is legendary for its dining and drinking spots. El Farallon, at the Resort at Pedregal, is a personal favorite, thanks to its locally caught seafood and eye-catching setting above the Pacific.

Cabo Wabo Cantina

GOLF contributor Josh Sens co-authored Sammy Hagar's Cabo Wabo 2015 cookbook, Are We Having Any Fun Yet? Here's Sens's take on the Red Rocker's favorite hang: "What began more than 30 years ago as a humble taco stand and tequila bar has grown into a concert venue and rollicking cantina. Along with bracing margaritas, highlights include Sammy's tequila shrimp, the shellfish flash-cooked with garlic and chiles and then splashed with lime and tequila. Live music also rocks here year-round, but at no time more than in mid-October, when Sammy celebrates his birthday with a bash that turns the whole town upside down."

Todos Santos

The best mini road trip is within easy reach of Cabo. What awaits after an hour's drive up the Pacific coast is this charming seaside town ringed by mountains that wows with Old Mexico ambience. Shops and art galleries line cobblestone streets, quaint cafés serve up cervezas, and wild waves make it one of Mexico's top spots for surfing.

El Arco

Also known as the Arch of Cabo San Lucas, this distinctive "Land's End" limestone rock formation juts into water that divides the Pacific and the Gulf of California. It's an ideal backdrop for sunset cruises, bird and sea lion sightings, and, for several months a year (notably in February), whale watching. It's not uncommon to see Humpbacks breaching, so be patient with your camera. El Arco is also a popular spot for deep-sea fishing, the activity that put Los Cabos on the map in the first place.

"El Arco" is a natural stone arch that marks the southern tip of the Baja Peninsula.
CHRISTIAN HEEB/GETTY IMAGES

You May Like

More Courses and Travel

Subscribe to GOLF Magazine + Digital

1 year for only $10
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for Newsletters

Receive insider analysis, swing tips, equipment news, special offers and much more.
Sign up Now
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN