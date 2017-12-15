Two $30 million homes overlooking Pebble Beach are for sale. Which one would you take?

For the right price, you could own a piece of prime property overlooking Pebble Beach. But if you're looking to spend $30 million on a new home, you've got a tough decision to make – because two are up for sale.

The first is a nine-acre estate named "Timeless" listed for $29.9 million that offers privacy and ocean views opening out to Pescadero Point, Carmel Beach, and Point Lobos. The 11,900 square feet of structures also overlook one of golf's ultimate dream destinations: Pebble Beach Golf Links.

The main residence offers three bedroom suites, several sitting rooms, a family room, a large library, a wine cellar and an expansive kitchen, which looks out toward the ocean and horizon over an infinity pool and several patios that stretch down through the grounds.

A cabana sits beside the pool, a studio with a full bath and kitchenette whose full-length windows offer views of the ocean and adjacent hot tub. There is also a pool house that has a gym, a full bath with steam shower and a massage table.

A guest house includes a full kitchen, family room, game room and three bedrooms. A one-bedroom caretaker cottage also includes a kitchen, living room, bedroom and bath.

So are you more of a private hillside estate type, or would you prefer an oceanfront residence just three doors down from the Pebble Beach Lodge?

"La Serena" is your alternative: a four-bedroom, five-bathroom house that measures 4,662 square feet on 2.72 acres of waterfront property.

Its expansive terrace and tiered grounds take you down toward the ocean, with multiple firepits and a barbecue area built in for outdoor living. Plus it's slightly cheaper: a bargain at $29.75 million.

Guest quarters sit above a two-car garage, which offers separate access and a full bathroom.

​Fairways and white sand beaches provide dramatic backdrops for the home, which sits on Stillwater Cove but does not have the golf course directly in front of it, allowing for additional privacy. An additional lot provides an opportunity to build further to develop and sell or to create a family compound.

The asking prices are among the highest in Pebble Beach, where three houses have sold for over $20 million since 2015.