Shinnecock Hills will play longer than ever for the 2018 U.S. Open

Thursday October 5th, 2017
1:03 | Courses and Travel
GOLF unveils 2017-18 Top 100 Courses
GOLF.com released its 18th annual Top 100 Courses In the World, with several U.S. courses gracing the Top 10.
Shinnecock Hills has graduated.
One of the USGA's favorite sites to host its most prestigious championship, the U.S. Open, has grown by nearly 500 yards in length in anticipation of the 2018 event held next June. The Shinnecock of 2004, when Retief Goosen won the U.S. Open, will feel short compared to that of 2018, as 446 yards has been added to the track via 17 new back tees, according to Golfweek.
The Open will still play to a par of 70, but is now stretched to 7,445 yards thanks to those adjustments, the most significant coming at the downhill par-4 14th (now a brutal 519 yards) and the winding par-5 16th (now 616 yards). The latter of the two surrendered birdies to both Phil Mickelson and Goosen as they dueled down the stretch in 2004, but a birdie in 2018 will be much harder to come by, especially facing the prevailing headwind.
It is well known that Shinnecock Hills underwent a restoration in recent years, some of which was even altered to fit USGA standards. That led to the recent conversion of seven acres of fairway into rough. These are the things a course takes on and happily adjusts when the USGA calls it to host golf’s greatest test.
100. Prestwick
David Cannon/Getty Images
99. Tokyo
GARY KOBAYASHI / VISIONS IN GOLF
98. Inverness
USGA/ Fred Vuich
97. European Club
96. Cabot Links
Courtesy of Cabot Links
95. Valderrama
David Cannon/Getty Images
94. St. George's
Clive Barber
93. Oak Hill (East)
Montana Pritchard/The PGA of America via Getty Images
92. Walton Heath (Old)
David Cannon/Getty Images
91. Yas Links Abu Dhabi
Kevin Murray
90. Barnbougle (Lost Farm)
Gary Lisbon
89. Ganton
David Cannon/Getty Images
88. Machrihanish
Eric Hepworth
87. Swinley Forest
David Cannon/Getty Images
86. Ballyneal
Evan Schiller
85. Royal Porthcawl
David Cannon/Getty Images
84. Royal Liverpool
David Cannon/Getty Images
83. Winged Foot (East)
David Cannon/Getty Images
82. Waterville
David Cannon/Getty Images
81. Koninklijke Haagsche
Getty Images
80. Sunningdale (New)
David Cannon/Getty Images
79. The Golf Club
JOHN AND JEANNINE HENEBRY
78. Quaker Ridge
David Cannon/Getty Images
77. Cruden Bay
Michael Hobbs
76. Ayodhya Links
Brian Morgan
75. Somerset Hills
Larry Lambrecht
74. Baltusrol (Lower)
David Alexander/Getty Images
73. California Golf Club of San Francisco
Gary Lisbon
72. Cape Wickham
Gary Lisbon
71. Castle Stuart
70. Maidstone
69. Southern Hills
Montana Pritchard/The PGA of America via Getty Images
68. Kawana (Fuji)
Brian Morgan
67. Olympic Club (Lake)
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
66. Woodhall Spa (Hotchkin)
Eric Hepworth
65. Bandon Dunes
Wood Sabold
64. Kingsbarns
David Cannon/Getty Images
63. Camargo
John and Jeannine Henebry
62. Ellerston
Courtesy of Great White Shark Enterprises
61. Royal Lytham & St. Annes
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
60. TPC Sawgrass (Stadium)
Fred Vuich for Sports Illustrated
59. Muirfield Village
Jim Mandeville/Nicklaus Designs
58. Whistling Straits (Straits)
David Cannon/Getty Images
57. Shoreacres
GARY W.KELLNER
56. Garden City Golf Club
Russell Kirk
55. Oitavos Dunes
Courtesy of Oitavos Dunes
54. Kiawah Island (Ocean)
Kiawah Island Golf Resort
53. Oakland Hills (South)
Nile Young
52. Bethpage (Black)
Jim Krajicek
51. North Berwick (West)
David Cannon/Getty Images
50. Cabot Cliffs
Evan Schiller
49. Portmarnock (Old)
Aidan Bradley
48. Casa de Campo (Teeth of the Dog)
Courtesy of Casa De Campo
47. Royal Troon (Old)
David Cannon/Getty Images
46. Trump International Golf Links
David Cannon/Getty Images
45. Morfontaine
Joe Passov
44. Cape Kidnappers
Gary Lisbon
43. New South Wales
Gary Lisbon
42. Royal St. George's
David Cannon/Getty Images
41. Nine Bridges
Brian Morgan
40. Hirono Golf Club
David Alexander/Getty Images
39. Shanqin Bay
Courtesy of Shanqin Bay
38. Barnbougle Dunes
Larry Lambrecht
37. The Country Club (Clyde/Squirrel)
Larry Lambrecht
36. Diamante (Dunes)
Brian Morgan
35. Lahinch (Old)
David Cannon/Getty Images
34. Royal Birkdale
David Cannon/Getty Images
33. Friar's Head
Evan Schiller
32. Riviera
Chris Condon/Getty Images
31. Sunningdale (Old)
David Cannon/Getty Images
30. Prairie Dunes
David Cannon/Getty Images
29. Tara Iti
Joann Dost
28. Carnoustie (Championship)
Fred Vuich for Sports illustrated
27. Winged Foot (West)
Russell Kirk
26. Pacific Dunes
David Cannon/Getty Images
25. San Francisco
Jim Johnson/Premier Aerials
24. Crystal Downs
John and Jeannine Henebry
23. Seminole
Larry Lambrecht
22. Los Angeles (North)
Larry Lambrecht
21. Chicago Golf Club
John and Jeannine Henebry
20. Kingston Heath
Gary Lisbon
19. Fishers Island
Larry Lambrecht
18. Pinehurst (No. 2)
USGA/John Mummert
17. Ballybunion (Old)
Evan Schiller
16. Trump Turnberry (Ailsa)
David Cannon/Getty Images
15. Royal Dornoch (Championship)
David Cannon/Getty Images
14. Royal Portrush (Dunluce)
David Cannon/Getty Images
13. Sand Hills
John and Jeannine Henebry
12. Merion (East)
USGA/John Mummert
11. Royal Melbourne (West)
Gary Lisbon
10. Muirfield
David Cannon/Getty Images
9. Pebble Beach
Kohjiro Kinno for Sports Illustrated
8. Oakmont
USGA/John Mummert
7. National Golf Links
Fred Vuich/Golf Magazine
6. Shinnecock Hills
Phil Sheldon/Popperfoto/Getty Images
5. Augusta National
Brian Morgan
4. Royal County Down
David Cannon/Getty Images
3. St. Andrews (Old Course)
David Cannon/Getty Images
2. Cypress Point
Mike Ehrmann for Sports Illustrated
1. Pine Valley
Brian Morgan
GOLF's 2017-18 ranking of the Top 100 Courses in the World
